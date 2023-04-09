Ten persons drown in three provinces Friday: police

Ten persons drowned in Camarines Sur, Batangas and Quezon on Friday and Saturday, police said.

Out of the total, five drowned in San Jose, Camarines Sur. One was rescued and one remains missing.

The victims, all teenagers, drowned along the shorelines of a beach in Barangay Dolo around 9:30 am, a report by Bicol police spokesperson Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib said.

Calubaquib said the victims were on a family outing .

Four people drowned in separate towns in Batangas on Friday.

A man was found dead from apparent drowning at the shorelines of Barangay Talao-Talao in Lucena City, Quezon, police said. DMS