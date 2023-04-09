NCRPO says alleged incidents on social media ''false''

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Saturday alleged crime incidents on social media recently were ''false and or misleading.''

The social media reports involve a Japanese restaurant, a known coffee shop brand, and a Chinese restaurant in Metro Manila.

''The alleged incident that transpired at a certain Japanese restaurant happened more or less than four years ago, and since then, the establishment has already put to place improved security protocols to protect their business, with no untoward incident reported to date,'' said the NCRPO in a statement.

''The alleged incidents involving the known coffee shop and the Chinese restaurant are both found to be baseless and untrue,'' it added.

The NCRPO said it will be working closely with the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to investigate this matter further and seek out those responsible for spreading these false reports.

The NCRPO urged ''all members of the public to verify the information they receive before sharing it with others.''

''We also request that individuals refrain from spreading any false rumors or unverified information that could cause harm or panic to the people in our community,'' the NCRPO said. DMS