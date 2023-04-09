PVAO recalls sacrifice, heroism of war veterans

The Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) remembers the sacrifice and heroism of the war veterans who fought against the Japanese Imperial Army in Bataan during World War II as the nation observes the 81st Day of Valor on Easter Sunday.

In a statement, PVAO Administrator Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu said "eighty-one years ago, our veterans mounted their last defense in Bataan, and displayed unbending courage in the face of adversity."

"Though Bataan fell on April 9, our veterans persisted, and for ninety-three days of unending barrage they displayed an unconquerable spirit. Though their bodies were tired and bloody, they fought the invading enemies with their heads unbowed," he said.

"Today, let us mark the Araw ng Kagitingan with a grateful heart and a pressing yearning to honor our forefathers for all that they sacrificed for us. Let us remember their sufferings, revisit their stories of heroism, and revere the kind of love they dedicated for our country. After all, there is no other group of people to whom we owe our freedom more than all the men and women who fought and died for us during the harrowing years of the second World War," he added.

In his message, Department of National Defense Officer in Charge (OIC) Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said "for this year's Philippine Veterans Week, the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office has lined up various commemorative and special activities to memorialize the valor and heroic deeds of our Filipino veterans".

"As your Defense Chief, I enjoin everyone to participate in these events and to take inspiration from the courage and sacrifice of our veterans," he said.

"On this special occasion, let us take a moment to honor and remember the bravery and sacrifices of our Filipino heroes, who fought for our country's freedom. Their courage and selflessness in the face of adversity and oppression serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the Filipino spirit," Galvez said.

"As we commemorate this important day and week, let us also renew our commitment to uphold the values of freedom, justice, and equality that our heroes fought so hard to defend. Let us always be proud of our nation's history, and continue to strive towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all Filipinos," he added. Robina Asido/DMS