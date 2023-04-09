DND stresses EDCA not '' directed against any particular country''

The Department of National Defense (DND) stressed that the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) is "not directed against any particular country."

This was emphasized by DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong in a statement issued on Friday.

Malacanang announced Monday four locations considered “suitable and mutually beneficial” as additional EDCA sites.

The four locations inspected and assessed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) include the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela and Balabac Island in Palawan.

Five other EDCA sites were earlier named by the Philippines, bringing the total to nine.

It can be recalled that in an online forum, Hu Bo, director of the South China Sea Probing Initiative (SCSPI) and an expert from the Center for Maritime Strategy Studies at Peking University said the EDCA "sites will be used definitely will be used against China’s operations on Taiwan."

“Nowadays, China thinks that in wartime, the US will use your side to attack China. So that means a lot of things. The consequence is very serious,” Hu said.

“This time, the sites definitely will be used against China’s operations on Taiwan. So it means that the Philippines will personally be involved with the Taiwan issue,” he added.

Andolong noted that the "Philippines-US activities, including efforts facilitated through EDCA, are intended to enhance the partnership between the Philippines and the US."

"These are not directed against any particular country but to modernize our alliance with the US and maintain a peaceful, free and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

"We call on the public to approach and understand the issue beyond the myopic perception that strengthening the military's capabilities means inviting war or conflict," he added.

The DND also reiterates that "access to and use of EDCA Agreed Locations by US personnel is by invitation of the Philippines, and is by no means "unhampered" or "unimpeded"."

"The Philippines retains sovereignty and responsibility over EDCA Agreed Locations. There is no "gross violation of our national sovereignty" as claimed by certain quarters," said Andolong.

"The EDCA, which is an offshoot of the MDT, was deemed constitutional by the Supreme Court. The EDCA Agreed Locations are not permanent basing facilities for the US, but will be jointly operated by the two sides, and their use by our treaty ally is subject to our permission and mutual agreement," he added.

Andolong reiterates that aside from supporting the Philippine security, EDCA may also help improve the local economy.

"The EDCA sites primarily consist of storage facilities, which require minimum use of utilities since they will only be utilized during exercises and emergencies, and improvements on existing facilities owned and operated by the AFP. In addition, the US is funding the construction and development of the EDCA Agreed Locations and, in doing so, is creating jobs and boosting the local economies of the communities where the sites are located," he said.

"Time and again, the AFP's assets and facilities have been utilized to respond to various threats to the security and safety of the Filipino people. Allocating resources for the development of the country's defense capabilities and the enhancement of the skills of its troops is a part of the functions of a state such as the Philippines," he added. Robina Asido/DMS