NWRB to increase water allocation for Metro Manila household use from April 1-15

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said Friday it will increase the water allocation from Angat Dam to 50 cubic meters per second for the first two weeks of April.

“After the deliberation of the request of the MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System), the board has decided to approve the allocation of 50 cubic meters (cms) per second for the period of April 1 to 15,” NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David said in a press briefing.

He said the NWRB will continue to review the water allocation in relation to the El Nino phenomenon when there is lesser rainfall.

Angat Dam is the main source of water for Metro Manila.

David said during a “Laging Handa” briefing that the board had earlier only approved an allocation of 48 cubic meters per second for April, down from 50 cubic meters per second in March.

(MWSS) previously wrote to the board to increase the water allocation by 52 cubic meters per second from April to May so that Ipo and La Mesa dams can fully recover and more raw water could reach the Novaliches Portal. Jaspearl Tan/DMS