Arrival of bivalent vaccines vs COVID-19 put on hold: DOH

The Philippine government's bid to buy bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 has been placed on hold, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a press conference on Tuesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have to get approval on the bivalent COVID-19 jabs from the COVAX Facility.

"We have tried exhausting all possible means so that this transaction will push through," said Vergeire. "(But) for now, we are on hold," she added.

Earlier, the DOH said the donation of bivalent COVID-19 jabs by COVAX is facing delays due to lack of some legal requirements.

This, the DOH said, include the lack of basis to provide conditions of immunity from liability and the indemnification clauses to the vaccine manufacturers.

"We are confident that we can still push through with this COVAX donation as we are exploring all options so that we can go through this agreement," said Vergeire. DMS