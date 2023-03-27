Gatchalian ''confident'' no yellow or red alerts due to reserves

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said Sunday that he is ''confident'' that there will be enough power supply during summer because the country has enough reserves.

In an interview with dzBB, Gatchalian said he believes the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines will not raise red or yellow alerts because there is an ancillary reserve of 600 megawatts.

“I have talked to one of our biggest power companies. The difference is that we have 600 megawatts which we call an ancillary reserve. Basically, we have a reserve, which we previously did not have,” Gatchalian, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, said.

“In the last few months, the DOE (Department of Energy) and the ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) really mandated the NGCP to have a reserve. That’s why we have a reserve of 600 megawatts. That’s why I am confident that we will not have a yellow or red alert this time because there is a big difference,” he added.

In February, the NGCP said it expected power supply to be thinner during the summer season because of the higher demand. Jaspearl Tan/DMS