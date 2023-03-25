Nearly 120 students affected by hot weather during quake, fire drills in Laguna

An earthquake and fire drill at a school in Cabuyao City, Laguna turned into a real-life emergency when around 120 students were affected by the hot weather at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

About 2,000 students of the Gulod National High School Extension in Barangay Mamatid joined the drills, the Calabarzon police said in a report.

Several students fainted at the campus grounds which was the evacuation site for the drills.

The students were rushed to two hospitals for treatment.

Cabuyao Mayor Dennis Hain told Teleradyo school officials did not coordinate with the city government about the drills and relied on a memorandum from the Department of Education (DepEd).

Hain said there were no trained responders.

Hain said five students with comorbidities were transferred to a private hospital. DMS