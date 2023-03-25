PCG conducts passing exercise with French frigate in South China Sea

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) multi-role response vessel conducted a passing exercise with French Navy frigate Prairial in the South China Sea early this week, the PCG and Embassy of France in Manila announced on Friday.

According to the PCG, the passing exercise between F731 and BRP Capones was held in the vicinity of waters off Agno, Pangasinan on Monday.

"They performed flashing light drills, semaphore drills, and flag hoist drills to ensure both parties can efficiently communicate and cooperate in times of war and humanitarian relief operations," said PCG.

The Embassy of France said the "joint manoeuvres" conducted by the two vessels during the drill "are an excellent way to develop inter-allied interoperability as part of France’s multilateral approach in this region."

"France illustrates on this occasion its status as a coastal and sovereign nation of the Pacific, concerned with the security issues of the region," it stated.

"Prairial is a Floreal class frigate based in Papeete and belonging to the Armed Forces in French Polynesia commanded by Rear Admiral Geoffroy d’Andigne," the Embassy said.

"Dedicated to a wide range of missions such as sovereignty missions in the French exclusive economic zones or missions of aid to populations or cooperation, it is 94 meters long, has a crew of about 100 and carries a Dauphin helicopter. It regularly carries out missions in Asia," it added. Robina Asido/DMS