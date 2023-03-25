DOE sees no red alert this summer

No red alert forecast is expected this year despite the anticipated high demand for power during summer season, a Department of Energy (DOE) official said on Friday.

It was revealed by Energy Undersecretary Rowena Guevara during the "Laging Handa" public briefing.

Guevara said there is a possibility of having 15 yellow alerts in Luzon and five yellow in Visayas this summer.

"For Luzon, we expect to reach the highest demand this year of 13,125 megawatts. Because of the forced outage and scheduled outage or shutdown of power plants, we might possibly have 15 yellow alerts this year in Luzon and zero red alert," she said.

"In Visayas, we expect five yellow alerts and zero red alert at night. During day time there are no yellow alerts and red alerts expected. Visayas region is expected to need 2,691 megawatts," she added.

Guevara also mentioned the possibility that the 15 yellow alerts in Luzon may reduce due to augmentation of power supply from Visayas and Batangas.

"These 15 (yellow) alerts may still reduce because there is a possibility that we can get power of around 250 megawatts from Visayas. And then it is also possible to run the liquefied natural gas terminal in Batangas and we will have an additional of 1,200 megawatts," she said.

Guevarra said the highest demand expected in Mindanao is 2,395 megawatts but no yellow alert or red alert expected in the southern part of the country during summer. Robina Asido/DMS