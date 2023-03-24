Two soldiers, two cops wounded in clash vs alleged NPA in Masbate

Two soldiers and two policemen were wounded in an explosion allegedly caused by "anti-personnel mines" and clash in Masbate on Wednesday, a military official said on Thursday.

Maj. German Franco Roldan, public affairs officer of the 9th Infantry Division, said the first incident occurred during the encounter between reported members of the New People's Army (NPA) and the military in the vicinity of Barangay Locso-on in Placer.

The incident resulted in the wounding of two soldiers and the recovery of an M16 rifle and three magazines.

Following this incident, two other policemen were also injured in an explosion believed to be perpetrated by the rebels in Barangay Gaid in the town of Dimasalang. Robina Asido/DMS