Galvez says Cagayan Gov. Mamba agrees to EDCA facilities

Department of National Defense Officer in Charge (OIC) Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba has approved the establishment of EDCA (Enhanced Cooperation Defense Agreement) facilities in the province.

"We have already talked to Governor Mamba and he even visited my office in PICC and he said that for as long as the national government has decided, he will abide with the decision of the President, and we have already decided I told him that we have already decided, so he will conform with the decision," Galvez said in a press conference following the groundbreaking of the EDCA runway rehabilitation in Basa Air Base, Floridablanca, Pampanga on Monday.

Galvez said almost all local government officials in the province are supporting the establishment of EDCA sites.

"For the information of every body as early as before the senate hearing conducted almost all of the mayors signify their intention to support EDCA in fact all of the mayors of Cagayan I can show you the resolution of different mayors that they love to have EDCA sites in their area," he said.

"We are so happy that the local leaders are very amenable and they respect the President so much, considering that the President has enjoyed much popular support," he added.

Galvez said Camarines Sur 5th District Rep. Miguel Luis Villafuerte also expressed his support for the EDCA sites.

"Even during our visit in Camarines Sur, even Cong. Villafuerte said that we are very open to the EDCA sites because it is fronting to the Benham rise," he said. Robina Asido/DMS