US, Philippines defense chiefs condemn China's ''gray-zone activities'' in South China Sea

The United States and Philippines defense chiefs condemn China's "gray-zone activities" in the South China Sea as they discuss efforts to strengthen their alliance in a phone conversation on Monday.

In a readout, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during the conversation with Senior Undersecretary and Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez Jr., Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III "underscored the United States' unwavering alliance commitment with the Philippines and reiterated that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to Philippine armed forces, aircraft, and public vessels, including those of its Coast Guard, anywhere in the South China Sea."

"The two leaders condemned the (People's Republic of China) PRC's gray-zone activities, which interfere with the livelihoods of local Philippine communities and the rights of other claimant states that seek to operate lawfully in the South China Sea consistent with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling," it stated.

Galvez and Austin also expressed concern over Chinese vessels monitored around Thitu or Pagasa Island which is occupied by the Philippines.

"The secretaries noted with particular concern the PRC's massing of more than 40 vessels?including a PLA Navy ship?around Thitu Island earlier this month within the feature's 12-nautical mile territorial sea," the readout said.

"The swarming of vessels falls on the heels of a dangerous incident last month, in which the PRC Coast Guard directed a military-grade laser against a Philippine vessel operating lawfully around Second Thomas Shoal, temporarily blinding some of the crew," it added.

The defense chiefs also welcomed the recent groundbreaking ceremony for a $24 million runway rehabilitation project at Basa Air Base, which is one of the approved projects under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) of US and Philippines and the largest iteration of the Balikatan military exercises next month.

Also discussed were the "plans to conduct combined maritime activities in the South China Sea and agreed to review the full range of US-Philippine maritime cooperation during the upcoming 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue" and the "forthcoming US support to contain and mitigate the ecological damage stemming from an oil spill off the coast of Mindoro Oriental, south of Manila."

The readout said, "Austin also offered his condolences to Secretary Galvez for the recent murder of (Negros Oriental) Governor Degamo and five other individuals" who were allegedly killed by former Army soldiers. Robina Asido/DMS