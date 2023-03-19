Lecturer says int'l pressure '' might be more effective'' to stop release of Fukushima water into sea

A lecturer based in Japan emphasized the importance of international pressure to change the decision of the Japanese government to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea this year.

This was expressed by Caitlin Stronell of Citizens’ Nuclear Information Center as she joined an online forum in the Philippines where the risk of releasing the waste water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean was discussed on Saturday.

"I think international pressure might be a more effective way to change the Japanese government, I don't have details on those court cases (filed to stop the dumping of waste water) but I think international pressure is possibly the best way to do it," she said.

"This is also, as I mentioned before, a violation of international maritime laws, so I believe there are some international movements to try to show that this is against international law," she added.

As the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is studying the possible use of nuclear energy in the Philippines, Stronell stressed the importance of working together with Filipinos against nuclear power.

"The Japanese have been organizing a lot of protests, especially the fishermen. In fact TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Co.) promised the fishermen in writing that they would not release the water until they have an understanding with the fishermen, the fishermen union is very much against this release," she said.

"In Japan we really look into the Philippines for people power for the fact that you know, this is possible to defeat, to make the nuclear power plant not function even after it's built and I know that the President of the Philippines is now looking at reopening that and the fight is once again started so I think it's really important for everyone to take the lesson of Fukushima ,'' she said.

''I feel like the Philippines has a lot to teach us about democracy and so I think we really need to work together," she added. Robina Asido/DMS