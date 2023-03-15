「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

3月15日のまにら新聞から

House passes concon bill on third and final reading

［ 107 words｜2023.3.15｜英字 (English) ］

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that seeks to hold a constitutional convention to revise the 1987 Constitution.

After receiving 301 votes in favor, seven negative votes, and no abstentions, House Bill 7352 was approved on third and final reading.

Those who voted no were Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado, Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas, ACT Partylist Rep. France Castro, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel, Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman and Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, dzBB reported.

Last week, the House passed Resolution of Both Houses calling for a constitutional convention. The Senate has yet to pass its own version. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

