Two children die in Mandaluyong fire

Two children died in a fire in a residential area in Mandaluyong City on Saturday.

The fire razed around 10 houses in the vicinity of Barangay Addition Hills at 7:16 am, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The BFP said the victims are children aged five and eight years old.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Alvic Alabastro, BFP investigator, said "they were asleep when the fire broke. But when one of them was awakened because of the heat and smoke, the eldest happened to go out through the window. The two remaining were not able to come out."

Around 30 families or 150 individuals were affected by the incident where damage to properties was estimated at P150,000.

Alabastro said they have yet to find out what caused the fire.

The fire reached first alarm at 7:19 am was put under control at 7:55 am and was declared by the BFP fire out at 8:37 am. Eric Acidre/DMS