Marcos orders task force created to address violence in Negros Oriental

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered on Friday to create a joint task force to address the violence and restore normalcy in Negros Oriental following the killing of Governor Roel Degamo last week.

According to Carlito Galvez Jr., Senior Undersecretary in Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge, the joint task force composed of two brigades and six battalions will help the joint operation of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP).

Degamo and eight others were killed when armed men barged into the compound of his house in Pamplona, Negros Oriental last week. Four persons have been arrested as suspects while one perished in a fire fight against pursuing police and military.

Around five suspects are still being pursued by the police and military.

"We have just deployed a 50-man specially-trained strong light reaction company, the light reaction company, who were involved in the battle of Marawi, from the deployment of the AFP to monitor the remaining suspects," he said.

Galvez said when he went there with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, they saw that "there still a need to create a joint task force because of some emerging cases and we are now, we were looking for all those involved in the killing of Governor Degamo."

AFP Chief of Staff General Andres Centino said "the president has ordered the creation of a joint task force in order to suppress all forms of lawless violence and restore peace and order in Negros Island as soon as possible. This joint Task Force Negros shall be composed of AFP units based in the area and augmented by troops from outside of Negros."

"The joint task force will be headed by the commander of 3rd infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Marion Sison and he will be assisted by two brigade commanders, Brig. Gen. Leo Pena and Col.Orlando Edralin. They are brigade commanders having operational control over six battalions in the island. We assure that the AFP in collaboration with the PNP and other law enforcement agencies will continue to protect the people and safeguard the peace and security in our community," he added. Eric Acidre/DMS