Japan sending expert team on oil removal, control to Philippines

Japan Coast Guard's oil control expert are on the way to Naujan, Oriental Mindoro where a motor tanker sunk last week, causing an oil spill, said Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhilko in his Twitter account Wednesday.

''Japan will send a Disaster Relief Expert Team on oil removal and control to support ongoing efforts in response to the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro,'' said the ambassdor.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier announced that Japan will help the Philippines in the Mindoro Oriental oil spill.

Motor tanker Princess Empress, which sank in the waters off Oriental Mindoro on February 28, was loaded with around 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil.

Ronald Ruga, Negros Oriental board member in the second district of Oriental Mindoro, said in his Facebook post at least 77 coastal barangays in Naujan, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, at Bulalacao have been affected by the oil spill.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ma. Antonia Loyzaga said the rate of discharge of oil from the sunken vessel is estimated between 35,000 to 50,000 liters a day.

According to the models of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Naujan and Pola in Oriental Mindoro would be the hardest hit.

The Philippine Coast Guard installed an oil spill boom off Naujan. It added that there will be a massive and simultaneous shoreline clean-up will be on March 10.

BRP Bagacay applied 1,200 liters of oil dispersant in the vicinity waters off Naujan.

On March 7, Coast Guard personnel collected 92 sacks of oiled debris, sea grasses, and used oil absorbent pads during the coastal clean-up at Sitio Bagong Silang, Barangay Buhay na Tubig in Pola.

Marcos on Wednesday said he has instructed government agencies to carry out cleanup operation in Oriental Mindoro, assuring affected communities that the government will extend assistance particularly through the cash-for-work program. DMS