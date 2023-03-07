Marcos orders nationwide campaign vs illegal firearms, private armies

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ordered authorities to launch a nationwide campaign against illegal firearms and private armies following the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and recent attacks of local government unit officials.

During a chance interview after an agriculture program in Malacanang last Monday, Marcos said he gave orders to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"That's why we are looking and getting all the best intelligence we can from our people on the ground to tell us where the places we should be looking at," Marcos said.

"As long as there are few illegal firearms (in circulation), there will be few similar crimes. Also such private armies should also be dismantled," Marcos said.

Degamo and eight others were killed last Saturday after armed men entered his home.

Marcos said he was shocked by the brazen attack.

"The killing of Governor Degamo is entirely unacceptable and it will not stand. This cannot go unpunished," Marcos said.

The Department of Justice said complaints for multiple murder and illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives has been filed against three suspects arrested in the killing of Degamo on Saturday. DMS