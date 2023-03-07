House approves resolution on constitutional convention to amend economic provisions of Charter

The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a resolution calling for a constitutional convention calling for a constitutional convention that would propose amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Resolution of Both Houses No.6 passed with a vote of 301 votes for, six against and one absentions.

Speaker Martin Romualdez said the House aims to limit its Charter rewriting initiative to the ''restrictive economic provisions of the basic law in the hope that the changes would pave the way for the country to attract foreign investments.

Romualdez said investment reforms by tweaking the Constitution's economic provisions could be the ''final piece in the puzzle'' in improving economic and investment environment.

Through the resolution, the House and Senate resolve to call a constitutional convention ''for the purpose of proposing amendments to the economic provisions, or revision of, the 1987 Constitution.'' DMS