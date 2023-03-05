Women's rights groups oppose Philippines cooperation with US, Japan

By Robina Asido

Women's rights groups opposed the Philippine government's security cooperation with United States and Japan as they marked this year's celebration of women's month in Manila on Saturday.

The rally that was attended by around 50 members of Lila Pilipina and Gabriela together with 92-year-olds Narcisa Claveria and Estrelita Dy, who are among the surviving comfort women, was held at Plaza Sulayman in Malate.

"We are here because we were alarmed by the creation of the US-Japan-Philippine security triad. Japan did not yet admit their sins against the Filipino comfort women and other victims of war here in the Philippines, and here they are again sending their fighter jets here," Sharon Cabusao-Silva, Lila Pilipina director said.

"If there will be transfer of technology from Japan to the Philippines, we think that US and Japan can stockpile military materials here which can later be used against our people as we know that we have high level of unrest and discontent here in our country. Aside from that, if we have stockpile of military materials here we can also be a target of the enemies of US and Japan," she added.

In her message, Dy called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. not to let the Philippines get involved.

"We do not want war. If there is war, what happen to us may also repeat to the future generations," she said.

The group also opposed the possible creation of visiting forces agreement with Japan.

"There are many instances in the world that if there is occupation, militarist wars like what the Japan did here it will really become a problem for the host country it will cause military violence," Silva said.

Teresita Ang See, head convenor of Flowers for Lola campaign stressed that the Filipinos should learn from the history where the country was attacked by foreign state due to "allied war".

"We haven't learned our lesson during the war, why we were attacked by the Japanese because we become a US territory. We are victims because of allied war and now we want to provoke (them) again," she said.

Silva said aside from official public apology of the Japanese government the Filipino comfort women also wants "historical inclusion" and "official individual compensation".

"Historical inclusion is the discussion of teaching the students about the impact of Japanese occupation in the Philippines during the World War II, including the issue of domestic violence and sex slaves of the Japanese Imperial Army," she said.

"The comfort women have not yet received official individual compensation. Because the Asian Women's Fund that was provided to them even before comes from the private Japanese citizens and corporations, they provide it for the comfort women out of guilt from what there government did in the Philippines during the World War II," she added. DMS