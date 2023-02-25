PNP chief orders assessment of threats on elected, appointed gov't officials

Following the third attack on a government official in a week, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. ordered police commanders to conduct threat assessments on elected and appointed government officials in their areas.

This is the marching order not only to the new regional director of the National Capital Region but all regional directors,'' said Azurin in an interview with reporters.

Azurin presided over the change of command ceremony of the National Capital Region Police Office at Camp Bagong Diwa where he handed over leadership of the NCRPO to Maj. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo from Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, who was promoted as PNP deputy chief for operations.

Azurin issued the directive after Mayor Ohto Montawal of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur was wounded in an ambush in Pasay City on Wednesday night.

Montawal is the third local official who was ambushed in one week after Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong and Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda of Aparri, Cagayan.

Adiong is recovering from injuries but four policemen were killed. Montawal is recuperating from the attack.

Alameda and five of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya last Sunday. DMS