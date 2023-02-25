Marcos OKs law converting Carmona into component city of Cavite

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed a law that converts the Municipality of Carmona into a component city of Cavite province.

The President signed on February 23, Republic Act No. 11938, otherwise known as “An Act Converting the Municipality of Carmona in the Province of Cavite into a component city to be known as the City of Carmona.”

Among the signatories of RA 11938 were Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Passed by the 19th Congress on July 25, 2022 during its first regular session, RA 11938 will require the Municipality of Carmona to hold a plebiscite within 60 days from the approval of the law.

RA 11938 also noted that the “present elective officials of the Municipality of Carmona shall continue to exercise their powers and functions until such time that a new election is held and the duly-elected officials shall have already qualified and assumed their offices.”

“Appointive officials and employees of the Municipality of Carmona shall, likewise, continue exercising their functions and duties and they shall automatically be absorbed by the City Government of the City of Carmona,” the law added.

It further pointed out that there will be no increase in the rates of local taxes within five years from acquiring Carmona’s cityhood.

“Until otherwise provided by law, the City of Carmona shall continue to be part of the Fifth Legislative District of the Province of Cavite,” RS 119381 read.

RA 119381 shall take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general publication. Presidential News Desk