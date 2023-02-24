「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

2月24日のまにら新聞から

NCR police chief Estomo moves up to no. 3 in PNP

［ 94 words｜2023.2.24｜英字 (English) ］

National Capital Region police director Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo is the No. 3 man in the Philippine National Police (PNP) as deputy chief for operations.

Estomo, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1992, replaced Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos Jr. who was transferred to the Office Of the

Chief PNP.

Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo moves over from the Special Action Force to replace Estomo.

Taking over the SAF is Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, erstwhile director of the Bicol police.

Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque, formerly from the Directorate for Comptrollership, replaces Dimas. DMS

