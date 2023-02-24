「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

2月24日のまにら新聞から

PNP identifies alleged killer of New Zealander, offers P500,000 for arrest

［ 100 words｜2023.2.24｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday identified the alleged suspect in the robbery and homicide of a New Zealander in Makati.

The suspect was identified as John Mar Manalo who killed Nicholas Peter Stacey on Sunday, Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft.

Kraft said police have put up a bounty of P500,000 leading to the arrest with Manalo, who also has an arrest warrant for robbery with intimidation of a person in Bulacan.

The Southern Police District organized the Station Special Investigation Task Group in order to accelerate the investigation on the shooting of Stacey. Eric Acidre/DMS

