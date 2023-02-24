PCG to revise ''rules for use of force'' to respond to threats

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will revise its "rules for the use of force" following the alleged military grade laser light pointing incident in the West Philippine Sea early this month.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for West Philippine Sea, explained that the PCG does not have plans to use laser light technology but they want to revise or improve its ''rules for the use of force.''

"We do not plan to use laser technology as part of our weaponry for the Philippine Coast Guard vessels. What we are just saying is for us to revise these rules for the use of force, where it does not yet include how would the Philippine Coast Guard respond to this kind of threat towards a Philippine Coast Guard vessel," he said.

"But definitely, the Philippine Coast Guard is not considering putting laser weaponry onboard our Coast Guard vessel," he added.

It can be recalled that on February 6, 2023, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel allegedly pointed a military grade laser light against a PCG vessel supporting the supply mission for Philippine Navy personnel in Ayungin Shoal.

Tarriela said aside from diplomatic protest, the PCG will also deploy patrol vessels "to drive the Chinese maritime militia away from our exclusive economic zones .... to prevent the Chinese maritime militia from swarming," he added. Robina Asido/DMS