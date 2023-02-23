Sandiganbayan Fifth Division dismisses civil case vs ex-President Marcos Sr, others

The Sandiganbayan on Wednesday dismissed the civil case against former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and other defendants and lifted the sequestration case against them.

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division said the "case for reversion, reconveyance, and accounting against defendants Peter Sabido, Luis Yulo, Nicolas Dehesa, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Rafael Sison, and Don M. Ferry, is dismissed for failure of the plaintiff to prove by preponderance of evidence the material allegations contained in the amended complaint."

The 156-page decision also noted that the sequestration order on Lianga Bay Logging Co., and Yulo King Ranch, was declared lifted.

According to Sandiganbayan, "the evidence presented was not sufficient to prove the plaintiff's allegation that the subject properties were ill-gotten."

"Furthermore, there was no evidence presented establishing the relation of trust or close association of the defendants to the former President or any member of his family," it said.

The ruling, released on Feb. 21, was written by Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega, associate justice and concurred by Division Chairperson Rafael Lagos and Associate Justice Maryann Corpus-Manalac. Eric Acidre/DMS