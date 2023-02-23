PH, US discuss opportunities to expand security cooperation with Japan

Philippine and United States defense chiefs discussed opportunities to expand security cooperation with Japan following the recent military grade laser pointing incident in the West Philippine Sea.

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart discussed opportunities to expand security cooperation with Japan as he reiterated the American government's mutual defense commitment in case of armed attacks against Filipino forces following the recent incident in the West Philippine Sea.

In a readout, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Senior Undersecretary and Officer in Charge of the Department of National Defense Carlito Galvez made a discussion in a phone call on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin and Secretary Galvez also discussed opportunities to expand security cooperation with like-minded nations, such as Japan, that seek to uphold the rules-based international order and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Ryder.

Ryder said the two defense chiefs "concluded the call by committing to advance an ambitious set of initiatives leading up to the 2+2 Ministerial in Washington, D.C. this spring as the United States and the Philippines rapidly modernize alliance cooperation."

He said Austin spoke with Galvez to discuss developments in the West Philippines Sea, "including a recent incident in which the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard directed a military-grade laser at the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard vessel lawfully operating around Second Thomas Shoal."

"Secretary Austin underscored the United States’ commitment to supporting the lawful rights and operations of the Philippines in the South China Sea, including around the Second Thomas Shoal, which the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal unequivocally ruled is a part of the Philippine exclusive economic zone," Ryder said.

"He reiterated that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, aircraft, and public vessels, including those of its Coast Guard, anywhere in the South China Sea, would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," he added.

Ryder said the two leaders also "discussed proposals to deepen operational cooperation and enhance the United States and the Philippines’ shared security, including the recent decision to resume combined maritime activities in the South China Sea."

"Secretary Austin reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to bolstering the Philippines’ defense capabilities and capacity to resist coercion as the allies develop a Security Sector Assistance Roadmap," he said. Robina Asido/DMS