Police hunting two men who killed New Zealand tourist in Makati

Police are hunting for two robbers responsible for the killing of a New Zealand tourist in Makati last Sunday.

Slain was Nicholas Peter Stacey, 34, by one of two men in Barangay Palanan at 12:25 am. His Filipina girlfriend was unharmed but her cellphone was seized by one of the robbers.

Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)

director, ordered police to pursue the perpetrators and told Makati police to increase their visibility.

said:'' We know that this incident can bring about fear to tourists that is why we will may sure that we will bring justice to the death of the victim.''

Stacey was walking with his Filipina girlfriend along Filmore street

in Barangay Palanan on Sunday when the incident took place.

Estomo said two men riding a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle stopped beside Stacey and his girlfriend.

The back rider, who had a gun, alighted and declared a heist.

Stacey tried to grab the robber's firearm but the suspect shot him in the chest, killing him on the spot.

The robber grabbed the cell phone and wallet of Stacey's girlfriend, returned to his companion and sped towards Pasay City

Estomo said the suspects were clad in black t-shirts and shorts. One

of them wore a crash helmet while the other had a face mask, he added. DMS