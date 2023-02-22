PH-Australia kicks off Army-to-Army Exercise

The 6th Infantry Division , Philippine Army and 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, Australian Defence Force kicked off the Philippine-Australia Army-to-Army Exercise (PAAAE) 23-1 on February 20 at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Brig. Gen. Jovencio Gonzales, assistant division commander for operations of 6th Infantry Division and Assistant Australian Defense Attache Lt. Col. Timothy Lopsik attended the opening to the 6-week exercise.

PAAAE 23-1 aims to enhance the capabilities and skills of personnel in urban operations; long-range marksmanship; tactical combat casualty care; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations; and small unit leaders training through the exchange of techniques, tactics, and procedures.

The training participants from the 62nd Division Reconnaissance Company (DRC), 63rd DRC, and the 6th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment will undergo the exercise until its culmination on March 31. 6th Infantry Division