2月22日のまにら新聞から

Three, including two minors, die in Pasay fire

［ 96 words｜2023.2.22｜英字 (English) ］

Three people, including two minors, died while three others were injured after a fire razed a house in Pasay City on Tuesday morning.

Based on the initial report by the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire hit a house owned by certain Peterson Odon Rivas located at B. Mayor St., Malibay, Barangay 177.

The first alarm was declared around 9:50 am before the fire was finally extinguished around 10:16 am.

The Pasay City Fire Department is investigating the origin of the fire but initial inquiry shows that the damage to property reached around P 75,000. Robina Asido/DMS

