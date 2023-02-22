Three, including two minors, die in Pasay fire
Three people, including two minors, died while three others were injured after a fire razed a house in Pasay City on Tuesday morning.
Based on the initial report by the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire hit a house owned by certain Peterson Odon Rivas located at B. Mayor St., Malibay, Barangay 177.
The first alarm was declared around 9:50 am before the fire was finally extinguished around 10:16 am.
The Pasay City Fire Department is investigating the origin of the fire but initial inquiry shows that the damage to property reached around P 75,000. Robina Asido/DMS