Alleged NPAs shoot two soldiers buying supplies for troops involved in search and rescue in Albay

Two soldiers acquiring supplies for troops involved in the search and rescue operation for a Cessna 340 plane whose wreckage was found near Mayon Volcano were killed in an ambush in Albay on Monday.

Capt. German Franco Roldan, 9th Infantry Division public affairs officer, said based on initial report the two soldiers under the 31st Infantry Battalion were buying supplies in the market located at Barangay Cotmon, Camalig when they were attacked by alleged members of New People's Army (NPA) around 7am.

The two soldiers identified as Private John Paul Adalim and Private Mark June Esico died after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Based on initial investigation, the two soldiers were fired upon by three out of five rebels waiting for them in the market. Robina Asido/DMS