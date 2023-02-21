Missing Cessna plane located in Albay: official

A search and rescue team has found the missing Cessna 340 plane and located its crash site but were unable to reach the foot of Mayon Volcano where the plane had been sighted.

The Cessna 340, whose two passengers were Australian consultants of the Energy Development Corp. , was reported missing on Saturday after it left the Bicol International Airport for Manila.

“The search and rescue operations (on the Cessna plane at the foot Mayon Volcano) are ongoing. We have already located the crash site and we have found the aircraft. However, the aerial evaluation of the crash site for the input of the combined air and ground operations was aborted,” Cedric Daep, director of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, told dzBB.

“It’s risky and difficult to walk through the crash site,” he added.

He said if the weather improves the next day, they will continue their aerial survey.

“Tomorrow morning, if the weather condition is better, we will continue the air assessment of the site with the support of the CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), Phivolcs (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) and the EDC (Energy Development Cooperation).”

The rescue team will identify the possible area where they can rappel and recover the crew and passengers of the Cessna plane, Daep said.

Daep said if air operations fail, they will continue their ground operations and let the personnel climb Mayon Volcano.

“Since they are in a river channel, there is a possibility that there is an intense flood there. That’s why we have a drone operation, ground operation, and manpower to check if any of the passengers flowed in the river channel,” Daep said.

According to Daep, the rescue team is still waiting for a response from Phivolcs to EDC’s request to allow them to pursue their operations at Mayon Volcano.

“The EDC has already requested a permit from them (Phivolcs) last night. We are just waiting for their reply because we are ready. The team composed of the Air Force, Philippine Army, PNP (Philippine National Police), mountaineers, local government units and Health are already prepared,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS