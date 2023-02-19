Marcos vows to uphold country's territorial integrity, says Philippine not cede territory

The country will not cede an inch of its territory amid the current geopolitical tension, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday, promising to work with the nation’s allies to ensure the safety of Filipinos.

“The country has seen heightened geopolitical tensions that do not conform to our ideals of peace and threaten the security and stability of the country, of the region, and of the world,” Marcos said in his speech during the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Alumni Homecoming 2023 in Baguio City.

“This country will not lose one inch of it’s territory. We will continue to uphold our territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with our Constitution and with international law. We will work with our neighbors to secure the safety and security of our peoples," Marcos pointed out.

Marcos noted that the current operating environment is "uncertain and grows increasingly complex" and his administration has been working hard to steer the country to a high-growth trajectory in the past seven months.

As the Philippines continues to develop its internal resources, the chief executive said the country must pursue a path of prosperity that contributes to goals shared with the international community.

“We have cemented our bilateral relations with our allies, with partners, with our friends. And as we work on translating these investments into material benefits for our people, we must ensure that we continue to preserve the security and the safety of our nation,” Marcos added.

Marcos also told the PMA alumni that in whatever capacity, he hopes they continue to lead a life of service beyond self—an ethos that can attribute to a premier institution such as the PMA.

Congratulating this year’s awardees for their exemplary performance of their respective duties, Marcos urged the alumni to let their exemplary work be “emulated and ignite a desire for service in our young cadets.”

“Inspire them once more to become leaders of character. Stay true to the ideals and values—such as integrity, service before self, and professionalism— that you have gained from the Academy that everyone should innately possess as public servants,” Marcos said.

Since its establishment in the 1930s, Marcos said the PMA has produced selfless individuals who offered their lives to defend the country and preserve the democratic ideals and freedoms that Filipinos enjoy today.

Marcos also thanked the PMA alumni for their contributions in nation-building. Presidential News Desk