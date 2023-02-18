PCG's big multi-role response vessel escorts Vietnam ship out of Recto Bank

BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the Philippine Coast Guard's two largest multi-role response vessels (MRRV), escorted a Vietnamese vessel out of Recto Bank during its maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea.

A PCG statement said the MRRV-9701 encountered a Vietnamese-flagged fishing vessel in the waters off Recto Bank (Reed Bank) engaged in long-line fishing operations last February 9.

The "MRRV-9701 issued radio challenges and directed the foreign fishing vessel to leave the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) immediately, deploying Rigid-hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) to conduct boarding and inspection", the PCG said.

"The foreign fishing vessel, upon seeing the deployment of RHIBs, secured its lines and immediately departed Recto Bank escorted by MRRV-9701," said PCG.

The Philippine Coast Guard deployed one of it's largest multi-role response vessels (MRRV) from Japan in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) following the recent directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, to increase presence and operation in the West Philippine Sea.

"Answering the directive of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr to strengthen and increase the Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) presence and operations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu, has deployed one of the PCG Fleet's largest maritime assets, the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), to the KIG," the PCG said.

As the summer season draws near and the number of Filipino fishing vessels is expected to increase, the PCG advises the Filipino fishermen to call the PCG or the Philippine Navy units in case of any eventualities.

"Shortly after its deployment to the KIG on 28 January 2023, the crew of MRRV-9701 boarded Filipino Fishing Boats (FFBs) in the waters in and around the KIG to advise Filipino fishermen and crew to radio PCG or Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) shore units in the area for any needed assistance," said PCG.

The PCG said as it steadily strengthens and increases its maritime patrol, search and rescue, and law enforcement operations in the WPS, the Coast Guard remains firmly committed to safeguarding Philippine interests and rights within the bounds of international law and conventions. Robina Asido/DMS