DFA calls on China to ''desist and restrain'' from actions that threaten stability in the region

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) called on China to '' to desist and restrain'' from actions that threaten the stabilty in the region.

Assistant Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Teresita Daza, told the ''Laging Handa'' public forum on Friday that ''no less than the President has called attention, serious concern about the increasing frequency and intensity of actions that are happening in West Philippine Sea.''

'' That is why we are calling on China to '' desist and restrain from this action because this is not only damaging, dangerous. it also destabilizing in terms of the peace and stability in the region,'' she added.

Earlier this week, the government reported that one of China's coast guard vessels shone a laser light on a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship which was supporting a resupply mission to a grounded boat at Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippines, citing a report from the PCG that the crew were momentarily blinded by the light, filed a diplomatic protest to China.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said what was used was a ''hand-held laser speed detector and hand-held greenlight pointer to measure the distance speed of the Philippine vessel and signal directions to ensure navigation safety.''

''The hand-held equipment does not inflict damage on anything or anyone on the vessel. The Philippine side does not reflect the truth,'' said spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Feb. 15.

Daza said that from the perspective of the DFA, '' we have no basis to doubt the report of our Philippine Coast Guard.''

She said the DFA and China Ministry of Foreign Affairs ''that handles maritime issues'' used the direct communications line on Feb. 14 to discuss the issue.

''We narrated what happened and how we were actually?how we consider the incident as aggressive and also as threatening; and also, we hope that this does not actually continue,'' said Daza.

Daza said the engagement with China '' should be based on facts and based on goodwill.''

''Because what we’re seeing at this point in time is the lack of congruence between what is actually being said, what is being announced and what is happening on the ground or on the seas. There has to be some congruence so that our relations can actually move forward,'' she said.

The Philippines has filed nine notes verbale against China this year, making this a total of 76 that the DFA has sent to China since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assumed office in June 30, Daza said. DMS