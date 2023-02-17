Alleged NPA, Army officer killed in Albay landmine explosion

An alleged New People's Army (NPA) member and an Army official were killed while three other soldiers were wounded in a landmine explosion in Albay on Wednesday.

Capt. German Franco Roldan, public affairs officer of the 9th Infantry Division, said the troops of 49th Infantry Battalion were verifying the reported presence of the rebels reportedly conducting extortion in a construction site when an anti-personnel mine exploded and killed 2nd Lt. Nico Malcampo while three other troops were injured.

He said the explosion occurred in the vicinity of Barangay Ramay in Oas, Albay.

Roldan said following the explosion the military forces and the rebels engaged in a firefight where one of the armed men perished.

The military also recovered three high powered firearms and other belongings of the armed men at the clash site. Robina Asido/DMS