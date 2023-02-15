Immigration reminds netizens on Valentine’s Day: be wary of love scams

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday renewed their warning against scammers who dupe Filipino victims online.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reiterated earlier warnings against a syndicate that targets Filipino women seeking relationships via the internet.

According to Tansingco, they have previously received numerous reports of women being courted by syndicate members online, who would pretend to be foreign nationals interested in meeting Filipino partners. Victims would then be wooed with small gifts, promises of international travel, and marriage.

“In many cases, the fake foreigner would claim to fly to the Philippines to meet or marry their victim,” said Tansingco. “However, upon the scammer’s supposed flight to the Philippines, he will claim that he is being held by immigration or by other government agencies,” he added.

The fraudsters would then dupe their victim into depositing large sums of money in exchange for the foreigner’s freedom. In previous cases, the scammers would pretend to be officers or high ranking officials of the BI.

In March last year the BI received a request from a female victim, who alleged that his partner was being held by officers at the Davao International Airport.

The victim said that fake BI officials were demanding payment for the release of her partner. The scammers claimed that her partner was being held for carrying large sums of money in his hand carry bag.

“We are worried that many would continue to be victimized, especially during the valentine season,” said Tansingco. “Be alert, and be wary of people you meet online. Always double check and verify with authorities to know if the story that they are telling you is true,” he warned. BI News