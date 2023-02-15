Teachers group head says open to no homework on weekends bill

The head of a teachers group said Tuesday they are open to the passage of a bill seeking to prohibit assigning of homework to elementary and junior high school on weekends.

Senator Ramon Revilla, Jr. recently filed the Senate Bill No. 1792, also known as the No Homework Act of 2023.

In an interview with dzBB, Teacher’s Dignity Coalition chairman Benjo Basas said: “We are open to the bill. It still needs to be studied carefully so that there is a balance.”

Basas said there is a Department of Education (DepEd) memorandum order that keeps teachers from giving homework on the weekends.

“For it to under the deliberation of the Congress is too much. Strict implementation of DepEd memorandum order will do,” he said.

“Even us, we discourage giving assignments during weekends because the students have been studying for a week,” he said.

But Basas added assignments “ can be used for the enhancement of academic skills.”

Basas said the no homework policy still has to be rationalized and that the DepEd is acting on it. Jaspearl Tan/DMS