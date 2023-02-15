Filipina, three children remain missing in Turkey: DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said a Filipina and her three children remained missing after their home collapsed during a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook southern Turkey last week.

Acting Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Eduardo Jose de Vega said: ''The Filipina is married to a Turkish national who was not home when the earthquake happened.''

Two Filipinos were earlier confirmed dead in Turkey.

Authorities told the Turkish husband to have “realistic expectations” because the Filipina and her three children have been missing for five or six days.

De Vega said some 248 Filipinos were in the affected areas, while around 64 Filipinos are in Ankara. DMS