Marcos summons Chinese envoy Huang to Palace over Ayungin Shoal

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to the Palace Tuesday afternoon after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic protest against China over the latest incident at Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement by Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, Marcos summoned Huang ''to express his serious concern over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen in their bancas, the latest of which the deployment of a military trade laser against our Coast Guard vessels.''

The Chinese Embassy, it is Twitter account, said Marcos and Huang ''exchanged views on how to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen dialogue and communication, and properly manage maritime differences between China and the Philippines.''

The diplomatic protest, sent to the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, condemned the shadowing, harassment, dangerous maneuvers, directing of military-grade laser, and illegal radio challenges by Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5205 against Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malapascua on February 6.

“The Philippines has the prerogative to conduct legitimate activities within its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. China does not have law enforcement rights or powers in and around Ayungin Shoal or any part of the Philippine EEZ,” said DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza.

“These acts of aggression by China are disturbing and disappointing as it closely follows the state visit to China of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in early January during which he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to manage maritime differences through diplomacy and dialogue, without resorting to force and intimidation,” added Daza.

BRP Malapascua was undertaking a mission in support of the regular rotation and resupply mission for BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

CCG 5205 directed a military-grade laser that caused temporary blindness to Filipino crew members aboard BRP Malapascua, the DFA said.

The Chinese vessel then approached BRP Malapascua at a close distance. The Chinese vessel also issued illegal radio challenges that demanded that the Philippine vessel leave the area.

“We call on China to comply with its obligations under international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Award in the South China Sea Arbitration and direct its vessels to cease and desist from its aggressive activities against Philippine vessels,'' said Daza.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US "stands with our Philippine allies" in the face of China's latest aggressive act.

In his press briefing in Beijing on Monday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Ayungin Shoal, also known as Ren'ai Reef, belongs to China.

''On February 6, a Philippine Coast Guard vessel intruded into the waters off the Ren’ai Reef without Chinese permission. In accordance with China’s domestic law and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the China Coast Guard ship upheld China’s sovereignty and maritime order and acted in a professional and restrained way,'' said Wang.

''We hope the Philippine side will respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and avoid taking any actions that may exacerbate disputes and complicate the situation. China and the Philippines are in communication on this through diplomatic channels,'' Wang added. DMS