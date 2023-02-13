「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

2月13日のまにら新聞から

Around 100 homes affected by Mandaluyong fire: BFP

［ 80 words｜2023.2.13｜英字 (English) ］

Around 100 homes were affected by a fire that reached fifth alarm at Addition Hills in Mandaluyong, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Sunday.

The BFP said the fire broke out at the house located at Block 32 in front of the Department of Health building.

The fire was placed under first alarm around 6:52 am and reached fifth alarm at 7:50 am.

It was placed under control at 8:34 am before it was extinguished at 9:32 am. Eric Acidre/DMS

