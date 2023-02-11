FDI records $793 million net inflows in November 2022

Foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded $793 million net inflows in November 2022, a decline of 43.6 percent from the $1.4 billion net inflows in the same month in 2021.

This resulted from the drop in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments and reinvestment of earnings. Meanwhile, net placements of equity capital rose year-on-year for the third consecutive month.

By country source, equity capital placements came mostly from Japan, Singapore, and the United States. These were invested largely to the 1) manufacturing; 2) information and communication; and 3) real estate industries.

The year-to-date FDI net inflows likewise declined by 13.4 percent to $8.4 billion from the $9.7 billion recorded in the first eleven months of 2021.

By component, non-residents’ net investments in debt instrument and reinvestment of earnings declined while their net placements of equity capital increased during the period. BSP