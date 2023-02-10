Five alleged NPAs killed in Masbate encounter vs military

Five alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed while four others were arrested following an encounter with the military in Masbate on Thursday morning.

Maj.Frank Roldan, spokesman of the 9th Infantry Division, said the troops were responding to the reported presence of an armed group when the clash occurred in the vicinity of Barangay Guiom, Cawayan around 6 am.

Roldan said the fire fight that lasted for about 20 minutes resulted in the death of five armed men, while four others including an injured NPA member were captured by troops.

The wounded was brought to the rural health unit in Masbate for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS