US 7th Fleet Commander fosters mutual cooperation in call on PH Navy chief

Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, United States 7th Fleet Commander, made a courtesy call on Philippine Navy (PN) chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., on Thursday, in an effort to amplify the existing mutual cooperation between the two naval forces.

Thomas’ visit at the Navy headquarters came at the sidelines of the ongoing second staff-to-staff talks between the Philippine Fleet and the US 7th Fleet, a dialogue that provides a platform to discuss regional maritime issues, and promote shared awareness and mutual understanding of both navies’ expertise.

Adaci expressed confidence with Thomas that relevant agenda are being covered and discussed during the staff-to-staff talks, most especially in terms of supporting the Navy in developing its competencies and capabilities.

The US 7th Fleet is the largest of the US Navy's forward-deployed fleets. It undertakes major operational events, such as bilateral and multilateral exercises, port visits, senior leader exchanges, construction projects, military-to-military training, education seminars, and community relations events in the Indo-Pacific region. Naval Public Affairs Office