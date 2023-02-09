Suggested retail prices of some commodities raised by DTI

Prices of several prime commodities and basic necessities, including bread, milk, coffee, canned goods, and noodles, will increase as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced its list of suggested retail prices Wednesday.

The updated list came as January inflation came in at 8.7 percent, its highest in nearly 15 years, on Tuesday.

In its list, the DTI said prices of canned sardines ranged from P13.25 to P19.58.

Pinoy Tasty bread was sold at P40.50, from last year’s P38.50 while pandesal was sold at P25 per pack, compared to P23.50 in 2022.

Prices of instant noodles ranged from P7 to P8.40.

The prices of rock salt ranged from P7 to P23 while iodized salt prices ranged from P4.50 to P29.

Instant coffee prices were sold from P4.10 to P6.50 while coffee refill prices ranged from P18.50 to P43.25.

Condensed milk was sold from P33.50 to P53 while evaporated milk prices ranged from P28.50 to P44.

Laundry soap prices ranged from P18.25 to P24.

Bottled water prices differ depending on their size, whether they were sold in liters or milliliters.

Distilled water prices ranged from P6 to P88, purified water from P5 to P19.50, and mineral water from P6 to P75.

For prime commodities, luncheon meat prices range from P33.50 to P39.

Prices of meat loaf ranged from P16.50 to P25.25 while beef loaf was sold from P17.75 to P25.

Corned beef prices ranged from P22 to P40.75.

The prices of vinegar sold in bottles ranged from P10.40 to 18.03, while those sold in pouches from P7.90 to P7.95.

The prices of fish sauce (locally known as patis) sold in bottles ranged from P23.25 to P32.25, while those sold in refill packs from P11.50 to P21.25.

The prices of soy sauce sold in bottles ranged from P19.10 to P20.25 while those sold in pouches ranged from P10.65 to 10.92.

Toilet soap prices ranged from P13.75 to P46.75. Jaspearl Tan/DMS