Senators back EDCA, resumption of Philippine-US joint maritime patrols

Senators expressed support for Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites and resumption of the joint Philippine-United States (US) maritime patrols.

In a statement released last Thursday, Senator Francis Tolentino said: “I am in favor of defense/security cooperation ‘upgrades’ with reliable allies like the United States, considering the evolving regional conditions and challenges, so long as this is anchored on solid constitutional foundations and for the greater interest and EDCA is evidently a good model.”

“We just have to lay down the parameters with friendship and sovereignty as pillars,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday approved four additional EDCA sites, making the total number of sites to nine.

According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, the new EDCA locations will allow US soldiers to “operate more efficiently from key sites across the Philippines”.

In an interview with dwIZ on Saturday, Senator Francis Escudero said the US has been the country’s security ally since the late 1940s so there is “no reason not to continue that and what the President (Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.) saw as in the interest of the country, being the chief architect of our foreign policy.”

Escudero said the Philippines should not be afraid of angering China because of the additional EDCA sites and the joint patrols.

“For those saying we might anger China, I don’t believe that a government or country should make decisions based on fear or what other nations would think of us,” he added.

Escudero also said the joint patrols would give Filipino fishermen more freedom and lessen China’s encroachments in the West Philippine Sea.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said joint patrols would strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

“This is not only about combat. One huge aspect is disaster preparedness. Our country is often hit by disasters and we all know that the US is well equipped for such situations,” Gatchalian said in a separate interview with dwIZ.

“It’s important that we have an ally to balance a power like China, with which we have issues on harassment incidents in the WPS,” he added.

Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez in a statement released Sunday thanked senators for their support.

“On behalf of the Department of National Defense, I sincerely thank our lawmakers for expressing their support for EDCA and the resumption of joint PH-US maritime patrols,” Galvez said.

“I reiterate that these endeavors we are undertaking are consistent with the President's foreign policy of being a friend to everyone and enemy to no one. It is truly encouraging that our distinguished Senators are aware of the importance of EDCA and joint maritime patrols to our national interest. I thank them again for their support,” he added.

Galvez also stressed that EDCA sites are not only about security but also connected to foreign investments and quicker disaster response.

“It is our fervent hope that our LGUs will also realize that the EDCA is not just about security. We enjoin them to look into the potential foreign investments and economic development that EDCA sites will bring to their communities as well as the enhancement of the protection of our areas that are vulnerable to the effects of climate change and the quicker disaster response and mitigation if our front-liners are called to action,” he said.

The Mutual Defense Treaty, which was signed in 1951, states that the Philippines and the US would support each other if either of them were attacked by an external party.

In April 2014, both countries implemented EDCA, which lets the US soldiers have extended stays in the Philippines and allows the US to build and operate facilities on Philippine bases for both American and Philippine forces. Jaspearl Tan/DMS