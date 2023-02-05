Chinese Coast Guard ships, Maritime Militia vessels tail Navy ship: PCG

Chinese Coast Guard ships and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels tailed a patrolling Philippine Navy warship near Mischief reef in the West Philippine Sea, a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Saturday.

Commodore Armando Balilo of the Philippine Coast Guard said BRP Andres Bonifacio was tailed by two Chinese Coast Guard ships and two Chinese Maritime Militia vessels within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

"The Chinese Maritime Militia "fishing vessels or boats" even conducted an intercept course towards the Philippine Navy warship," he said.

Balilo did not say when the incident happened but he noted that BRP Andres Bonifacio was conducting a patrol and search mission when it was tailed by the Chinese vessels.

However, he noted that "the Chinese Coast Guard vessels and the Chinese Maritime Militia "fishing vessels or boats" didn't interfere to the operation and mission of BRP Andres Bonifacio." Robina Asido/DMS