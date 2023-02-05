BI places detention facility under heightened security

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) placed the country’s only major holding center for deportees on heightened security alert following the relief of 36 officials, including its warden.

Following the recovery of six IPhones in one of the suspects involved in the series of robberies in Japan during the raid last Monday, the BI relieved 36 of its personnel, including the facility warden who was replaced by Intelligence Officer II Leander Catalo.

On Friday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco went to the BI detention facility to issue his marching orders and make sure the new team followed through, noting needs for improvement in systems and facilities.

During the inspection, management of the BIWF was turned over to Catalo while the relieved officer and personnel of BI were reassigned to "other back-end offices pending investigation".

"A lot can be done to improve the facility," said Tansingco. "After seeing the situation firsthand, we have seen opportunities for improvement and issues that need to be addressed," he added.

According to BI, "the investigation stems from the January 30 surprise raid conducted by operatives of the BI’s intelligence division, assisted by the National Capital Region Police Office, which yielded unauthorized cellphones and gadgets, undeclared money, cigarettes, sharp objects, and construction materials."

It also noted that the BI policy allows the use of cellphones of foreign wards for a certain period of time to communicate with embassy officials, their legal counsel or families, upon approval of the Commissioner. However, no such authorization has been issued by Tansingco since his assumption on September 15, 2022.

Following the raid, Tansingco ordered that foreign fugitives be held separately from other deportees. He stressed that the fugitives require more security and tighter regulations, as compared to those with lesser offenses.

“I have instructed the new management of the BIWF to implement improvements in the facility, and to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future,” said Tansingco.

“Those who are found to be remiss of their duty will definitely face administrative sanctions,” he added.

The BI Ward Facility (BIWF) which is located inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig is the temporary holding facility of foreign nationals set for deportation. DMS