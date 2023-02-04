BI apprehends alleged Japanese fugitive

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said it arrested an alleged Japanese fugitive in Manila wanted for involvement in illegal recruitment and falsifying official documents.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Amano Mototaka was arrested last Monday along Arellano Ave., Sta. Ana by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

Tansingco said Amano has an arrest warrant issued by a summary court in Nagoya on Sept. 30, 2022 but he eluded capture by fleeing to the Philippines.

“We issued a mission order for his arrest after we received information from Japanese authorities that he is a wanted criminal, set to stand trial in Japan for his alleged crimes,” the BI chief said in a statement.

According to records obtained by the BI, Amano was accused before the Nagoya court of falsifying false entries in original electromagnetic notarized deeds and offering them for sale.

He is also under investigation in Japan for arranging fake marriages of Filipino applicants so the latter can acquire long-term resident visas and eventually recruit them to work in his illegally-operated entertainment bar. DMS